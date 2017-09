ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) on Friday posted a 16.9 percent year-on-year rise in its first-half group profit and said it hoped to achieve a solid set of full-year results.

Local government-owned ZKB said group profit in the first six months of 2015 rose to 393 million Swiss francs ($407.42 million). ($1 = 0.9646 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)