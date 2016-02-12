FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ZKB says 2015 net profit rises 12 pct to 722 mln Sfr
February 12, 2016

ZKB says 2015 net profit rises 12 pct to 722 mln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Local government-owned Swiss bank Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) said on Friday net profit for 2015 rose 12 percent year-on-year to 722 million Swiss francs ($741.04 million).

“Thanks to very solid fundamentals, a balanced business model and a clear strategy, we are confident that Zuercher Kantonalbank will also deliver an attractive result in 2016,” Chief Executive Martin Scholl said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9743 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

