UPDATE 1-Zumiez profit beats estimates on better margins
May 17, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Zumiez profit beats estimates on better margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.11

* Revenue up 23 pct to $129.9 mln

* Sees Q2 EPS of $0.04-$0.06 vs est $0.10

May 17 (Reuters) - Teen-focused retailer Zumiez Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on improved margins but forecast second quarter earnings below estimates.

The surfing and snowboarding merchandise retailer, which began with a single store location in 1978, has been increasing its sales with consistent store openings and simultaneously growing its e-commerce platform.

Zumiez plans to open about 50 new stores in fiscal 2012, including up to 10 stores in Canada.

First-quarter net income rose to $4.5 million, or 14 cents per share, from $1.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected earnings of 11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 23 percent to $129.9 million.

However, the Everett, Washington-based company forecast second-quarter earnings of 4 cents to 6 cents as it expects costs of about $1.8 million, or 3 cents per share, related to the relocation of its corporate offices and ecommerce fulfillment center.

Shares of the company closed at $35.16 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have gained 61 percent in the last six months.

