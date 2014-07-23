FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brandt quits COO post at Austrian lighting group Zumtobel
July 23, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brandt quits COO post at Austrian lighting group Zumtobel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 23 (Reuters) - Martin Brandt will leave his post as chief operating officer (COO) of Austrian lighting group Zumtobel as the result of a restructuring, the company said on Wednesday.

Brandt, 53, will leave at the end of July at his own request, the company said. His contract was scheduled to run until April 30 2015.

A spokesman for Zumtobel said the restructuring had meant there was no need for a third management board member alongside Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher and Chief Financial Officer Karin Sonnenmoser.

Schumacher and Sonnenmoser would in future split Brandt’s responsibilities, which included group technology, lighting brands and corporate IT, Zumtobel said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)

