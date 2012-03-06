UPDATE 1-Zumtobel components business slumps

* Full-year operating margin set to fall sharply

* Components business expected to stabilise in 2012/13

* Shares down 14 percent (Adds company comment, share price)

VIENNA, March 6 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel said its operating margin would likely see a sharp fall this year as its components division struggles, hitting its shares.

“In the components segment, visibility is still very limited and the challenges are significant. So, a fast return to growth is not to be expected,” Zumtobel said on Tuesday, noting the segment’s third-quarter sales had dropped 13 percent.

“The board is expecting only slight year-on-year growth in revenues and a significant decline in the EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin for the Zumtobel group in 2011/12, above all due to the negative impact of developments in the components segment.”

Its shares were down 14 percent to 11.11 euros by 0930 GMT.

Zumtobel said while 2012/13 should be another tough year for the components business, the division should stabilise.

The Dornbirn-based group is the European market leader in luminaires and the global number four in the components business, which makes lamp control gear, lighting management systems and LED modules.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 34.1 million euros ($45 million) for the first three quarters of its 2011/12 year. Revenues rose 6.1 percent to 964 million euros.

The adjusted EBIT margin for the first nine months more than halved to 3.5 percent, from 7.1 percent.