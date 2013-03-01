FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS SURVEY-Zumtobel Q3 EBIT loss seen narrowing
March 1, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

EARNINGS SURVEY-Zumtobel Q3 EBIT loss seen narrowing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

VIENNA, March 1 (Reuters) -    
    * Zumtobel Q3 results
    * Due on March 5, 0630 GMT
    * EBIT loss seen narrowing to 0.4 mln euros
    
    Estimates for the results were collected Jan. 2 to March 1.
    Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
    
                    Q3
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No  Yr ago Change%  Prev.Q
Revenues                 297     300     300     291   3     297     0.0     335
EBIT                   -0.40   -1.50    3.30   -3.00   3   -9.60    95.8    16.1
Net profit             -3.07   -4.70    0.30   -4.80   3   -15.2    79.8    11.5
EPS                    -0.07   -0.11    0.01   -0.11   3   -0.35    80.0    0.27

                    FY2012/2013
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No  Yr ago Change%
Revenues               1,284   1,283   1,295   1,276   4   1,280     0.3
EBIT                    38.4    38.4    42.0    35.0   4    34.6    11.0
Net profit              22.2    22.5    24.0    20.0   4    16.0    38.8
EPS                     0.51    0.52    0.55    0.46   4    0.37    37.8
Dividend per share      0.20    0.20    0.25    0.16   4    0.20     0.0

                    FY2013/2014
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No
Revenues               1,318   1,314   1,361   1,283   4
EBIT                    52.2    53.8    68.0    33.0   4
Net profit              33.5    35.6    45.0    18.0   4
EPS                     0.78    0.82    1.05    0.41   4
Dividend per share      0.31    0.33    0.37    0.20   4

                    FY2014/2015
                        Mean   Median   High    Low   No
Revenues               1,367   1,352   1,444   1,320   4
EBIT                    63.3    62.6    92.0    36.0   4
Net profit              43.2    43.4    66.0    20.0   4
EPS                     1.00    1.01    1.52    0.46   4
Dividend per share      0.40    0.40    0.61    0.20   4
   
     
 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) 
 Estimates from: Berenberg Bank, Erste Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Raiffeisen
Centrobank, UBS
 

 (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
