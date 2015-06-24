FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Zumtobel sees higher revenue, adj operating profit in 2015/16
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
June 24, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zumtobel sees higher revenue, adj operating profit in 2015/16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - Specialist lighting group Zumtobel expects a 5-percent revenue boost and adjusted operating profit of 90 million euros ($100.74 million) to 100 million in 2015/16 helped by a slight pick-up in Europe’s construction industry, it said on Wednesday.

“This positive turn has been reinforced by the shift to LED technology. The Management Board of the Zumtobel Group sees the company in an outstanding position to reap above-average benefits from these growth impulses in the industry,” it said.

The Austrian company confirmed preliminary results of record revenues in 2014/15 of 1.3 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 66.5 million euros.

Its 2014/15 net profit was 11.9 million euros, after a loss of 4.8 million in the previous year.

Zumtobel’s research and development (R&D) costs will be higher than in the past year, mainly due to expensive software development, it said. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.