Zumtobel sees higher revenue, adj operating profit in 2015/16

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - Specialist lighting group Zumtobel expects a 5-percent revenue boost and adjusted operating profit of 90 million euros ($100.74 million) to 100 million in 2015/16, it said on Wednesday.

The Austrian company confirmed preliminary results of record revenues in 2014/15 of 1.3 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 66.5 million euros.

Its 2014/15 net profit was 11.9 million euros, after a loss of 4.8 million in the previous year. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christoph Steitz)