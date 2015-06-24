FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zumtobel sees higher revenue, adj operating profit in 2015/16
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
June 24, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Zumtobel sees higher revenue, adj operating profit in 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - Specialist lighting group Zumtobel expects a 5-percent revenue boost and adjusted operating profit of 90 million euros ($100.74 million) to 100 million in 2015/16, it said on Wednesday.

The Austrian company confirmed preliminary results of record revenues in 2014/15 of 1.3 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 66.5 million euros.

Its 2014/15 net profit was 11.9 million euros, after a loss of 4.8 million in the previous year. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.