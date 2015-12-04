FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zumtobel refinances 300 mln eur loan a year early
December 4, 2015

Zumtobel refinances 300 mln eur loan a year early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel has refinanced a 300 million-euro ($326 million) syndicated loan ahead of its original October 2016 maturity date, it said on Friday.

Zumtobel said the loan was for five years with the possibility to extend by a further two, and the agreement contained a step-up clause raising the credit line by to 200 million euros.

“This puts the company on a very sound financial footing with the necessary internal and external funds to finance its sustainable growth plans,” Chief Financial Officer Karin Sonnenmoser said in a statement.

The syndicate consists of seven banks led by Commerzbank , Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit Bank Austria, it said. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Francois Murphy)

