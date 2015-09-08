Zumtobel Q1 operating profit misses expectations, keeps outlook

VIENNA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group reported first-quarter underlying operating profit that missed market expectations, citing higher research and development costs and efficiency problems at its lighting segment.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell 29 percent to 13.5 million euros ($15.1 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected adjusted EBIT of 19.4 million euros, up 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Zumtobel maintained on Tuesday its 2015/16 outlook for a roughly 5 percent revenue increase and adjusted operating profit of 90 million euros to 100 million euros.