FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zumtobel Q1 operating profit misses expectations, keeps outlook
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
September 8, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Zumtobel Q1 operating profit misses expectations, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group reported first-quarter underlying operating profit that missed market expectations, citing higher research and development costs and efficiency problems at its lighting segment.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell 29 percent to 13.5 million euros ($15.1 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected adjusted EBIT of 19.4 million euros, up 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Zumtobel maintained on Tuesday its 2015/16 outlook for a roughly 5 percent revenue increase and adjusted operating profit of 90 million euros to 100 million euros.

$1 = 0.8917 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Francois Murphy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.