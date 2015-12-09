FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zumtobel lowers guidance as H1 profit slides
December 9, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Zumtobel lowers guidance as H1 profit slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting company Zumtobel reduced its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, citing slower than expected progress on cost cuts and weaker currency-adjusted revenue growth.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the six months to Oct. 31 fell 10.5 percent to 42.3 million euros ($46.2 million), compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said, adding that it expected the full-year figure to reach 70 million to 80 million euros.

$1 = 0.9155 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Maria Sheahan

