Zumtobel lowers guidance as H1 profit slides

VIENNA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting company Zumtobel reduced its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, citing slower than expected progress on cost cuts and weaker currency-adjusted revenue growth.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the six months to Oct. 31 fell 10.5 percent to 42.3 million euros ($46.2 million), compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said, adding that it expected the full-year figure to reach 70 million to 80 million euros.