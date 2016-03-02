FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zumtobel Q3 adjusted operating profit misses expectations
March 2, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Zumtobel Q3 adjusted operating profit misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 2 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel’s third-quarter adjusted operating profit fell short of forecasts on Wednesday as the company said cost savings were taking longer than expected to kick in and it was looking to save more.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 29 percent to 5.5 million euros ($6 million) in the three months to the end of January, compared with an average forecast of 7.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

