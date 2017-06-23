BRIEF- Toshiba Tec restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
VIENNA, June 23 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel on Friday reported a full-year net profit above expectations, helped by cost reductions and the introduction of new products with higher profit margins.
Net profit more than doubled to 25.2 million euros ($28.14 million) in the 2016/17 financial year which ended March 31, beating analyst forecast of 21.6 million euros, the group said in a statement.
Revenue fell 3.9 percent to 1.30 billion euros, mainly due to the devaluation of the British pound. Adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 1 percent.
($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
FRANKFURT, June 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.