UPDATE 1-Austria's Zumtobel posts higher net loss on Swiss franc hit

VIENNA, March 3 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel posted a higher than expected net loss on Tuesday due to the impact of the surging Swiss franc against the euro.

“Third-quarter financial results were negatively influenced, above all, by the increase in the Swiss franc versus the euro,” Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher said, referring to the Swiss central bank’s decision to lift a cap on its currency this year.

The company posted a net loss of 13.4 million euros ($15 million) on an adjusted operating profit of 4.3 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected third-quarter adjusted EBIT to remain stable at 7.61 million euros and a net loss of 4.7 million euros.

Zumtobel stuck by its forecast for a 3 percent rise in full-year 2014/15 revenue and a 5-6 percent improvement in its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin from 3.8 percent the previous year.

Its earnings will be hit by a 25 million euro one-off restructuring charge this financial year, Schumacher said in a letter to shareholders, after previously forecasting a 20 million euro charge.

On top of shedding or downsizing plants, Zumtobel is merging sales operations and changing the way it markets its brands, hoping the measure will boost sales as well as creates savings.

“The first positive effects of the restructuring measures were partly offset by negative foreign exchange effects in the cost of materials (and) temporary inefficiencies resulting from the relocation of production,” Zumtobel said. ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Perry and Louise Heavens)