UPDATE 1-Zumtobel keeps outlook despite Q1 operating profit miss

VIENNA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group reported first-quarter underlying operating profit that missed market expectations, citing higher research-and-development costs and efficiency problems at its lighting segment.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell 29 percent to 13.5 million euros ($15.1 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected adjusted EBIT of 19.4 million euros, up 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Zumtobel maintained on Tuesday its 2015/16 outlook for a roughly 5 percent revenue increase and adjusted operating profit of 90 million euros to 100 million euros.

First-quarter revenues rose 5.9 percent to 342.4 million euros, helped by 17.5 million euros from exchange-rate swings. It said its components business remained sound but its lighting segment saw revenues dip when adjusted for exchange rates.

“This more subdued development resulted, above all, from efficiency problems and related supply shortages in a number of lighting plants as well as continuing pressure on prices, a market-related sharp drop in demand in France and the continuing restructuring process in Asia,” it said.

Higher development spending and negative dollar/Swiss franc currency effects also weighed on EBIT, it said, adding this had already been factored into its full-year guidance.

“As previously announced, we are also evaluating further opportunities to optimise structural costs,” it added.