March 3, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Zumtobel net loss higher than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 3 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel posted a higher than expected net loss of 13.4 million euros ($15 million) on Tuesday on an adjusted operating profit of 4.3 million euros, also below the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to remain stable at 7.61 million euros and a net loss of 4.7 million euros.

Zumtobel’s earnings will be hit by 25 million euros in special effects this financial year, Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher said in a letter to shareholders, after previously forecasting a 20-million-euro charge. ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Perry)

