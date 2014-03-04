FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zumtobel's nine-month profit leaps on cost cuts
March 4, 2014

Zumtobel's nine-month profit leaps on cost cuts

VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel raised its operating profit 46 percent in the first nine months of its fiscal year thanks to cost savings initiated by its new chief executive.

Zumtobel reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 42 million euros ($58 million) in the nine months to end-December on sales that fell 2 percent to 926 million euros.

Zumtobel said on Tuesday it expected flat or slightly lower 2013/14 sales, compared with its previous forecast for a slight fall, but that adjusted EBIT should improve substantially. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

