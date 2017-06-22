* Swiss online drug store aims to raise 230 mln Swiss francs
* Proceeds for German marketing, Swiss shops, takeovers
* Zur Rose boosted by EU court decision on German pricing
(Adds comment from CEO, details)
By John Miller
ZURICH, June 22 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group
aims to raise up to 230 million Swiss francs ($237 million)
through an initial share sale, the company said on Thursday, to
help it expand in Germany, open new shops and possibly make
acquisitions.
The initial public offering (IPO) will be priced in range of
120 francs to 140 francs per share, valuing the company founded
by Swiss doctors in 1993 at between 780 million francs and 870
million francs, Zur Rose said.
Zur Rose will use the proceeds to boost TV advertising in
Germany, its largest market, as well as for its shop-in-shop
concept with Swiss grocery chain Migros which kicks off with its
first location next month.
Acquisitions elsewhere in Europe are also on the horizon,
with an undisclosed target slated to be bought this year, said
the company, which was set up to help doctors manage the cost of
the medicines they distribute through their practices.
"Europe is an untapped market when it comes to online sales
of pharmaceutical products," Chief Executive Walter Oberhaensli
told reporters in Zurich. "It would be negligent to wait to take
advantage of these opportunities."
Zur Rose, which had 2016 sales of 879.5 million francs,
gained an anchor shareholder last year when the Swiss Frey
family's Corisol vehicle paid 40 million francs for a 20 percent
stake. Saudi Arabia's Al Faisaliah Group has 6.1 percent.
Trading in Zur Rose shares is set to start on July 6
The liberalisation of European Union pharmacy markets offers
chances for further international expansion that Zur Rose aims
to serve from its DocMorris logistics centre on the German-Dutch
border.
COURT ASSISTANCE
Zur Rose also got help from last October's European Court of
Justice decision that a German law fixing prescription drug
prices violated EU free trade rules.
After the decision, Zur Rose's DocMorris division resumed
offering financial incentives for German residents who order
drugs online, helping DocMorris's revenue increase 17 percent in
the first quarter of 2017.
"We want to take advantage of the momentum created by the
court ruling," Oberhaensli said.
Among its competitors is Germany's Shop Apotheke,
which last year raised about 100 million euros ($112.6 million)
in an IPO to fund its own expansion plans.
Zur Rose will be the second Swiss pharmacy company to list
shares this year. Galenica Sante's listing in April was
Europe's largest IPO of 2017 so far.
UBS and Berenberg are joint coordinators and joint
bookrunners, with Zuercher Kantonalbank co-lead
manager.
