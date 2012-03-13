FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Zurich Financial proposes Ackermann as chairman
March 13, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zurich Financial proposes Ackermann as chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Zurich Financial said it would propose outgoing Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann as its chairman after a shareholder meeting on March 29.

The 63-year-old Swiss-born Ackermann will hand the reins of Deutsche, Germany’s flagship bank, to investment banker Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen during the annual shareholders meeting at the end of May.

Until then, Tom de Swaan, whom the Swiss insurer proposes as vice board chairman, will act as chairman, Zurich said in a statement Tuesday.

The Zurich job is a far lower-key role than Ackermann has carved out in his decade at the helm of Deutsche, during which he transformed the German lender from mainly serving industrial companies into an international investment bank with retail banking, asset management and wealth management operations.

Ackermann rose to even greater prominence during the financial crisis and the ongoing European debt crisis due to his role as chairman of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), and for his links to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Deutsche Bank has been in talks with financial institutions including Zurich Financial over executive liability insurance to cover its managers in a long drawn-out dispute with the estate of deceased German media mogul Leo Kirch. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Will Waterman)

