Zurich Financial names Ackermann as new chairman
March 13, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 6 years ago

Zurich Financial names Ackermann as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Zurich Financial’s board is proposing to appoint Deutsche Bank’s outgoing chief executive Josef Ackermann as its new chairman at the annual meeting of shareholders on March 29, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ackermann, a Swiss national who has been vice chairman of Zurich Financial since March 2010, is set to retire from the German bank in May. Until then, Tom de Swaan, the new vice chairman, will act as chairman, Zurich said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

