Zurich Insurance names new chief of staff
#Financials
September 18, 2013 / 2:32 PM / 4 years ago

Zurich Insurance names new chief of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said on Tuesday it had appointed Isabelle Welton as its new chief of staff to replace Anne Haugh who left the company in August.

The appointment comes as Zurich looks to reassure investors that it is back to normal after it was rocked by the suicide of its finance chief Pierre Wauthier last month.

Welton, a 50-year-old Swiss citizen will oversee group communications, marketing, human resources and strategy and report to Chief Executive Martin Senn. She joined Zurich in Jan. 2013 from IBM and most recently worked as chief marketing officer. (Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jane Merriman)

