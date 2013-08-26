FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 26, 2013 / 4:22 PM / in 4 years

Zurich Insurance says CFO Pierre Wauthier found dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said on Monday that its chief financial officer (CFO), Pierre Wauthier, had been found dead at his home.

The Swiss insurer said in a statement that police were investigating the circumstances of Wauthier’s death, and that no further details had been disclosed.

Wauthier, a French and British citizen born in 1960, joined Zurich Insurance in 1996 and became CFO in October 2011. Group controller Vibhu Sharma will replace him as CFO on an interim basis. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Louise Ireland)

