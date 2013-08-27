FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death of Zurich CFO Wauthier likely a suicide, Zug police say
August 27, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

Death of Zurich CFO Wauthier likely a suicide, Zug police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Swiss police said Zurich Insurance finance chief Pierre Wauthier, who was found dead at his home on Monday, appeared have taken his own life.

“Based on the forensic institute’s initial findings and evidence at his home, we can say the death of Pierre Wauthier is likely to be a suicide,” Zug police spokesman Marcel Schlatter said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The police said it would not divulge further details out of respect for Wauthier’s family.

The Zurich-based insurer said on Monday that the 53-year-old Wauthier was found dead at his home in a lakeside suburb of Zug, outside of Zurich.

Wauthier, a British and French citizen, worked at the French foreign ministry and U.S. investment bank JPMorgan before joining Zurich in 1996.

He served in various roles at the Swiss insurer, including as head of investor relations and finance chief at U.S. unit Farmers before becoming overall finance head in 2011. (Reporting By Oli Hirt. Writing by Katharina Bart.)

