UPDATE 1-Zurich Insurance names new division chief
August 15, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Zurich Insurance names new division chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on Kerner)

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group on Wednesday named Michael Kerner as the new head of its general insurance segment, opting for a long-serving insider to lead its largest division.

The general insurance segment, which underwrites property and casualty risks, has been without a chief since June, when then leader Mario Greco was named Chief Executive of Italian insurer Generali.

“Kerner combines people management and business skills with a deep knowledge of the technical aspects of Zurich and our industry,” Chief Executive Martin Senn said in a statement.

Kerner, 46, joined Zurich in 1992, having studied mathematics and economics at the State University of New York.

At Zurich, Kerner has held a variety of senior posts, including as chief underwriting officer of the general insurance division, and most recently oversaw its corporate business in North America.

Kerner starts his new job in Zurich on Sept. 1. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

