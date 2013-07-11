UPDATE 1-Zurich sees losses of $140 mln due to European floods

* Zurich to record losses in first-half results

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday its losses from last month’s floods in central and eastern Europe were approximately $140 million.

The company said it expected losses of about $138 million at its North American businesses due to two severe tornadoes that hit Oklahoma City in May.

The estimates are net of reinsurance and before tax and will be recorded in the group’s half-year results due on Aug. 15.

Reinsurer Swiss Re said this week it expected the European floods to cost insurance companies $3.5-4.5 billion. Munich Re estimated the cost at about $3.9 billion, more than the $3.4 billion paid out for the last major wash-out in 2002.

The flooding in early June forced Czech soldiers to erect metal barriers and pile up sandbags to protect Prague’s historic centre after days of heavy rains swelled rivers and forced evacuations from low-lying areas. Passau and Magdeburg in Germany were also badly hit. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)