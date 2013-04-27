FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich Insurance finds emerging market deals too pricey-chairman
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 4 years

Zurich Insurance finds emerging market deals too pricey-chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance has backed away from deal talks in emerging markets as prices hot up, the insurer’s chairman said in a newspaper interview.

“We’re not going to be a part of the increasing competition on price,” Zurich’s chairman and former Deutsche Bank head Josef Ackermann is quoted as saying in Saturday’s edition of Swiss weekly Finanz und Wirtschaft.

“Zurich’s priority is profit growth over volume expansion,” Ackermann said.

Ackermann said Zurich, which according to sources was in the running for Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank’s insurance arm in February, remains interested in deals at the right price.

“As has been the case, we would only buy if the target fits our needs, is similar to us in culture, and can fulfill our financial requirements in terms of delivering profit,” Ackermann said.

He didn’t elaborate on which targets Zurich had backed away from in recent months.

Zurich, with the highest dividend yield among Switzerland’s biggest companies, at over 6 percent, reports first-quarter earnings on May 16. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.