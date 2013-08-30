FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zurich says looking at whether undue pressure placed on CFO
August 30, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

Zurich says looking at whether undue pressure placed on CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said its board will look into whether undue pressure was placed on its finance chief ahead of his apparent suicide, the company’s acting chairman said on Friday.

“The board sees it as its prime responsibility to look into the question as to whether there was undue pressure placed on our CFO,” Tom de Swaan told analysts and investors.

On Thursday, Zurich’s chairman, former Deutsche Bank boss Josef Ackermann, quit after saying the family of Pierre Wauthier believed he shared some of the blame for his death.

De Swaan said he was not aware of any behaviour that would be considered inappropriate at board level at the insurer.

Swann confirmed the presence of a suicide note.

“We are aware of its content and it’s correct that it’s related to the relationship between Pierre Wauthier and Joe Ackermann,” adding it would be incorrect to elaborate further.

Swiss police have said the death of Wauthier on Monday appeared to be a suicide, making him the second top executive in Switzerland to take his own life in five weeks.

