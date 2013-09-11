FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Zurich appoints de Swaan as chairman following Ackermann's exit
September 11, 2013 / 4:02 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Zurich appoints de Swaan as chairman following Ackermann's exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reference to when Ackermann stepped down in first paragraph)

ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday its board appointed Tom de Swaan as chairman, following the sudden resignation of its chairman two weeks ago.

De Swaan had been filling in since Aug. 29, when Josef Ackermann stepped aside with immediate effect after the Swiss insurer’s finance chief was found dead in an apparent suicide. The executive had named Ackermann, the former head of Deutsche Bank, in his suicide note.

Zurich said its board voted Fred Kindle as vice-chairman of the board. Both appointments are effective immediately. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

