Zurich says some targets will not be achieved
#Financials
November 14, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Zurich says some targets will not be achieved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group posted a 64 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating expectations, but warned it would not achieve some of its three-year targets.

“The Group remains on track to achieve some of its three year targets set in 2010, such as those for Global Life and expense savings, while some in General Insurance and for Farmers remain challenging and, as of now, will not be achieved,” Zurich said in a statement.

Net profit for the insurer rose to $1.103 billion, compared with $1.048 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

An improved underwriting result and expense management helped profits in its largest business General Insurance, compensating for reduced investment income and losses from natural catastrophes, the firm said.

The prior-year period saw Zurich take a $550 million hit to profit after a review showed its German arm had not set enough money aside to cover claims made years after policies expired. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
