FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich Insurance posts lower-than-expected rise in profit
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 13, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

Zurich Insurance posts lower-than-expected rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance posted a rise in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, but fell just short of expectations due in part to a restructuring charge.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.07 billion, just missing expectations for $1.28 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Zurich recorded a $318 million restructuring and accounting charge in the fourth quarter, mainly due to a current review of its retail business in Russia.

The Swiss-based insurer, whose 6.4 percent dividend yield is already the highest among the companies in Switzerland’s large cap index, said it would pay a dividend of 17 Swiss francs per share for 2013, unchanged from the previous year. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.