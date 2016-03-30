FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich CEO Greco says confident will improve group profitability
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Zurich CEO Greco says confident will improve group profitability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance’s new chief executive is confident the group will see better results after a disappointing 2015, he told shareholders on Wednesday.

“Based on what I have seen so far and on what I know of Zurich I am confident that we will be able to improve shareholders returns and group profitability,” Mario Greco said in remarks prepared for its annual general meeting.

It was his first public address since taking over as group CEO on March 7 from Generali, where he was also CEO.

Greco, who replaced Martin Senn after he left suddenly in December, comes in after a difficult 2015 for the insurer.

Shares fell 17 percent last year, the stock’s worst performance since 2008, in response to a sluggish performance in its flagship general insurance business and back-to-back quarterly profit warnings.

In his speech to shareholders Greco said his three priorities were gaining a deeper understanding of the root causes of Zurich’s underperformance, restoring confidence in the company and positioning the group for the future.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.