Zurich still focused on dividend after CEO change - chairman

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance is focused on keeping dividends sweet as it navigates a $1 billion-plus cost-cutting drive through 2018, Chairman Tom de Swaan said at the group’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The insurer has proposed an unchanged dividend of 17 Swiss francs for 2015, a year in which its chief executive unexpectedly quit after a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in its main business. Net profit fell 53 percent.

“Our goal is ...to maintain an attractive and sustainable dividend policy in the future,” de Swaan said in remarks prepared for the shareholder event.

Before handing the reins over to Mario Greco on March 7, de Swaan acted as interim chief executive after Martin Senn’s resignation in early December.

After huge losses from winter storms in Britain and Ireland, coupled with payouts from devastating explosions at the Chinese port of Tianjin, the group abandoned business segments and made changes to management and underwriting practices in response, de Swaan said.

“The implementation of these measures is going according to plan,” de Swaan said. “I am convinced that they will result in our once again realising significantly better results this year.”

De Swaan said the group was well on its way to meet targeted cost cuts by the end of 2018, which are expected to affect around 8,000 jobs, and would be reviewing its strategy during the current year.

He said Zurich was “investigating ongoing opportunities to strengthen our position by making acquisitions in interesting markets, such as our purchases of RCIS in the U.S. and Macquarie Life in Australia”. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)