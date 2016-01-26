FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich Insurance appoints Mario Greco as chief executive
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Zurich Insurance appoints Mario Greco as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday it had hired Mario Greco from Italy’s biggest insurer Generali to take over as chief executive effective May 1.

“I am honored to be asked to join Zurich at this critical juncture for the insurance industry,” Greco said in a statement. “Like many global players, the company has faced market challenges in recent times but I know that Zurich’s strong global franchise, the breadth of talent and the powerful brand provide all of the ingredients for our future success.”

Speculation that Generali CEO Greco, who ran Zurich’s main general insurance business before joining Generali in August 2012, could return to the Swiss firm has been bubbling since mid-December. Earlier, Reuters reported that Greco was stepping down from Generali and was likely to rejoin Zurich. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.