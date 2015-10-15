FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zurich Insurance to cut nearly 10 pct of staff in Germany
October 15, 2015

Zurich Insurance to cut nearly 10 pct of staff in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group plans to cut up to 500 jobs from its 5,500-member workforce in Germany over the next two years as it consolidates operations, the Swiss insurer said, confirming German media reports.

A company spokesman in Germany said the programme was limited to Germany and sought to cut costs at a time the company was investing 200 million euros ($228 million) to make its operations there more efficient.

The aim was to cut jobs without mandatory layoffs, he added. ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber)

