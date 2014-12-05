FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich Insurance says one offs boosting return on equity
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Zurich Insurance says one offs boosting return on equity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said operating profit would have been roughly flat this year were it not for one-off adjustments for damage claims and pension gains that boosted return on equity (ROE).

“If we adjust our tax rate to expected levels, the (operating) ROE would have been just above 11 percent, in other words somewhat short of our target range,” Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said in a presentation to investors.

Zurich’s reported RoE was 11.8 percent in the first nine months of the year but would have been 11.2 percent adjusting for the one-offs, the company said on Friday.

Chief executive Martin Senn said the insurer was nevertheless well on track to meet two of its three main financial goals for the 2014-2016 period.

“And we have given you a clear indication of the actions we are taking to deliver on our main target, which is to improve our RoE within our target range of 12-14 percent,” Senn told investors. (Reporting by Paul Arnold in Zurich and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.