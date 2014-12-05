Zurich Insurance says one offs boosting return on equity

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said operating profit would have been roughly flat this year were it not for one-off adjustments for damage claims and pension gains that boosted return on equity (ROE).

“If we adjust our tax rate to expected levels, the (operating) ROE would have been just above 11 percent, in other words somewhat short of our target range,” Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said in a presentation to investors.

Zurich’s reported RoE was 11.8 percent in the first nine months of the year but would have been 11.2 percent adjusting for the one-offs, the company said on Friday.

Chief executive Martin Senn said the insurer was nevertheless well on track to meet two of its three main financial goals for the 2014-2016 period.

“And we have given you a clear indication of the actions we are taking to deliver on our main target, which is to improve our RoE within our target range of 12-14 percent,” Senn told investors. (Reporting by Paul Arnold in Zurich and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Ludwig Burger)