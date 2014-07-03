FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Zurich to take $300 million hit from selling Russian retail unit
July 3, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zurich to take $300 million hit from selling Russian retail unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group AG said it would take a hit of about $300 million in the third quarter from selling its Russian retail business to the OLMA Group, part of the insurer’s strategy to shed underperforming units.

The Swiss insurer began a three-year restructuring programme at the end of 2013 to invest in high-margin businesses and sell underperforming lines, the cost of which will total $600 million.

It said on Thursday it was selling the Russian retail unit, which had a gross written premium volume of 7.1 billion roubles ($207 million) in 2013, to Russian investment group OLMA for $30 million. Zurich said it would keep and expand its Russian corporate business.

A spokeswoman for Zurich said the retail business had not been profitable for the last two years.

“The transaction is a proof-point of our 2014-2016 strategy. While we invest in priority markets, we either turn around or exit those that are under-performing,” Mike Kerner, chief executive of Zurich’s General Insurance unit said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, and the loss will only have a small impact on shareholder equity, Zurich said.

Shares in Zurich were trading nearly 1 percent higher by 0915 GMT, slightly outperforming the European sector index .

$1 = 34.2300 Russian Roubles Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Paul Arnold, writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
