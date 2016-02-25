FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zurich says no intention of exiting Hong Kong, Singapore markets
February 25, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich says no intention of exiting Hong Kong, Singapore markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance has no plans to pull out of markets in Hong Kong or Singapore, a spokeswoman said on Thursday after Reuters reported it was considering such a move.

“We would like to clarify that Zurich has no intention of exiting the Hong Kong or Singapore markets,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“We remain committed to our general insurance and Global Life businesses in Hong Kong, and our general insurance business in Singapore.”

Earlier this week sources said that Zurich was exploring a sale of its Hong Kong and Singapore operations as it reviews its non-core businesses outside Europe.

At the time, a spokesman for Zurich, Europe’s fifth-biggest insurer, declined to comment on its plans.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

