Zurich CEO: excess cash likely to be for bolt-on M&A, investor payout
September 29, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Zurich CEO: excess cash likely to be for bolt-on M&A, investor payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance expects to use its spare cash to raise returns to investors as well as for smaller-scale acquisitions, the group’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“As we have told you before, we expect to deploy $3 billion of excess capital by the end of 2016,” Martin Senn told a banking and insurance conference, according to a transcript.

“While I cannot provide any additional guidance on this topic, as we see this today, we would view the most likely outcome for capital deployment to be through a combination of bolt-on acquisitions and cash returns to investors.”

Zurich this month abandoned its proposed 5.6 billion pound ($8.48 billion) bid for Britain’s RSA.

$1 = 0.6604 pounds Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

