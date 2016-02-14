Zurich Insurance chairman sees growing need for sector M&A -newspaper

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Chairman Tom de Swaan expects consolidation in the insurance industry to pick up over the next few years, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported.

Asked whether he expects to see more mergers among insurance companies, he told the paper: ”Yes. Maybe not today and tomorrow, but the pressure will increase over the next few years.

“Higher regulatory requirements and technological change make massive investment necessary, and not all small and medium-sized insurers will be able to do that alone.”

On Thursday Zurich reported a steeper than expected drop in full-year profit and acknowledged that it is unlikely to hit one of its three financial targets. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Goodman)