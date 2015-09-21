FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich likely to hit lower end of target, still eyes acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich likely to hit lower end of target, still eyes acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance will likely hit the lower end of its mid-term financial targets and remains on the lookout for acquisitions, it said on Monday after abandoning a bid for British insurer RSA amid losses from an explosion in China and its U.S. auto liability business.

The Swiss insurer has targeted an after-tax return on equity from operating profit of between 12 percent and 14 percent for 2014 to 2016.

Zurich said nothing had emerged during its due diligence of RSA to block a purchase. A Zurich spokewoman said the company was still looking for acquisitions but will have strict criteria for any targets.

While it was not ruling out increases in liabilities from the explosion in China in August, Zurich said the $275 million aggregate loss announced on Monday was a “robust” estimate that it expected would not rise significantly. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.