Zurich likely to hit lower end of target, still eyes acquisitions

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance will likely hit the lower end of its mid-term financial targets and remains on the lookout for acquisitions, it said on Monday after abandoning a bid for British insurer RSA amid losses from an explosion in China and its U.S. auto liability business.

The Swiss insurer has targeted an after-tax return on equity from operating profit of between 12 percent and 14 percent for 2014 to 2016.

Zurich said nothing had emerged during its due diligence of RSA to block a purchase. A Zurich spokewoman said the company was still looking for acquisitions but will have strict criteria for any targets.

While it was not ruling out increases in liabilities from the explosion in China in August, Zurich said the $275 million aggregate loss announced on Monday was a “robust” estimate that it expected would not rise significantly. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)