#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich says CEO change has no impact on 2016 strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance’s appointment of Generali’s Mario Greco as chief executive will not change the Swiss insurer’s strategic focus for 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

“The CEO change has no impact on our strategic focus for the remainder of the strategic cycle 2014-2016,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“We will provide an update when we report our 2015 annual results on Feb. 11, 2016. Together with the board and the group executive committee, Mr Greco will shape the new strategy for Zurich for the next strategic cycle.”

On Tuesday, Zurich said it had poached Greco from Generali in a move the insurer hopes will revive its fortunes. He will start as CEO on May 1.

Zurich had looked at external candidates for the CEO spot to replace Martin Senn, who quit on Dec. 1 following a botched takeover bid for Britain’s RSA and a weak performance in general insurance. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
