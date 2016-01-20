FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich flags $100 mln Q4 loss in general insurance business
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich flags $100 mln Q4 loss in general insurance business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance on Wednesday flagged an estimated $100 million fourth-quarter business operating loss for its flagship general insurance (GI) business, largely due to claims from storms and floods in Britain and Ireland.

“While the 2015 results for general insurance are disappointing, operating performance for both farmers and global life should be in line with expectations, and the group’s capital position remains very strong across all key metrics,” Zurich said in a statement.

Zurich chief Martin Senn suddenly quit last month after coming under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in GI. Zurich has yet to appoint his successor.

The Swiss firm is due to post full-year results on Feb. 11. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.