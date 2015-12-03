ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance plans to cut around 360 more jobs worldwide in its global corporate business by the end of 2017, the Swiss insurer said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

This brings the total number of expected job cuts or transfers to around 1,800. At the end of last year Zurich had approximately 55,000 employees.

Zurich’s chief executive quit this week after coming under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in its main business, prompting the Swiss insurer to seek an outsider to get it back on track.