FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich to combine life and non-life businesses in new structure
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2016 / 5:40 AM / in a year

Zurich to combine life and non-life businesses in new structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance on Friday outlined plans to combine its life and non-life businesses and move to a new regional structure, as new Chief Executive Mario Greco puts his stamp on the Swiss insurer.

“We will see greater market focus and simplification, and deliver the transformation we need for future success in a disciplined way,” Greco, who took over in March after leaving Generali, said in a statement.

“The simplified structure will also allow us to become more efficient and support the implementation of our communicated cost reduction programme.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.