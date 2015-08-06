FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zurich Insurance says RSA purchase would be a good fit
August 6, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich Insurance says RSA purchase would be a good fit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday a purchase of Britain’s RSA would be a good fit for its business, as it posted an unexpected drop in second-quarter net profit.

“We believe that a transaction could bring significant benefits to us and to our investors in terms of the complementary fit of RSA’s business with our own operations and in financial terms,” Chief Executive Martin Senn said in a statement. “But any capital deployment would need to meet the same hurdles that we apply to any other investment.”

Zurich has said it is mulling a bid for RSA.

Net profit for the quarter fell 1 percent year on year to $840 million, compared to the average estimate for a 12.8 percent rise to $944 million in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

