November 5, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Zurich Insurance expects to meet financial targets after Q3 earnings drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word ‘Insurance’ in headline)

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday it expected to meet its financial targets after posting a 79 percent year-on-year drop in third-quarter net profit.

The Swiss insurer posted net profit for the quarter of $207 million compared with the average estimate for $196 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Zurich last month issued a profit warning for the three months to the end of September.

“In closing, we have the right actions underway to address the issues in our GI (general insurance) business, and I am confident we will achieve or exceed each of our three targets in 2016,” Chief Executive Martin Senn said in a commentary statement on the results. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)

