Zurich Insurance posts $875 mln Q1 net profit, beats poll

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance on Thursday posted a 28 percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit, a smaller fall than analysts had forecast.

Zurich, under the leadership of new Chief Executive Mario Greco, said net profit for the first three months of 2016 was $875 million, beating even the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll of eight analysts which on average expected $707 million.

“While it is still early in the process, these results show that the measures we put in place to improve the performance of our General Insurance business are taking effect,” Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said in a statement. “Even adjusting for a benign catastrophe claims environment, there has been an underlying improvement and we expect to see this trend continue throughout the year.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)