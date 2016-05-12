UPDATE 2-Zurich swings into profit as new boss targets reputation, costs

* New CEO hints cost cuts, improving reputation will be priorities

* Q1 net profit $875 mln vs $707 mln Reuters poll average

* General insurance combined ratio 97.7 pct

* Shares up more than 3 pct, outpacing sector (Recasts, adds quotes from CEO, market reaction)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance’s new chief executive Mario Greco made repairing its battered reputation among investors and cutting costs his top priorities after the Swiss insurer swung back to profit on Thursday.

Boosting the performance of Zurich’s general insurance (GI) business and delivering a strategy for beyond 2016 were key factors in poaching the 56-year-old Italian to replace Martin Senn, who quit Zurich in December.

“I don’t think Zurich needs a radical change in direction,” Greco told reporters. “Zurich needs a clear direction and it needs then stability in that direction.”

Greco, who joined from Italian rival Generali in March, was speaking after Zurich returned to profit in the first quarter, helped by better-than-expected GI earnings.

Zurich’s shares rose on the results but Generali, which also reported on Thursday, fared less well. Europe’s No. 3 insurer’s operating profit fell in the quarter and its shares tumbled.

Greco said his first priority is rebuilding Zurich’s reputation with investors on the back of two profit warnings for 2015 and unexpected large losses.

With insurance companies struggling to find profitable growth at a time of negative interest rates, Greco indicated cost cuts could help boost the bottom line.

“Let me be clear on one point. The cost position of Zurich is above the market’s cost position,” Greco said. “This makes us less competitive than peers and so we have to address that.”

Zurich is already in the middle of a $1 billion-plus cost-cutting drive and has said that around 8,000 jobs would be affected by the end of 2018. Zurich has around 55,000 employees.

Greco will lay out a detailed strategy on Nov. 17.

RIGHT DIRECTION

Better-than expected first-quarter numbers were a step in the right direction, Greco said, and indicated that measures outlined last year to improve GI performance were bearing fruit.

Group net profit for the first quarter was $875 million, beating even the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll of eight analysts which on average expected $707 million.

This was 28 percent lower than in the year-ago quarter but marked a return to profit after a $424 million net loss in the fourth quarter.

Zurich’s shares were 3.3 percent higher at 223.50 Swiss Francs at 0819 GMT, outpacing the European insurance sector index which was down 0.8 percent.

Zurich’s biggest problem in recent quarters has been underperformance in GI, its largest source of earnings which sells services such as property and casualty insurance.

Under division boss Kristof Terryn, Zurich concluded a GI review late last year, which included cost savings and using more reinsurance to reduce erratic earnings.

Its GI combined ratio for the quarter was 97.7 percent, better than forecasts for 99 percent. A level below 100 shows an insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims. (Editing by Michael Shields and Alexander Smith)