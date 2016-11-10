FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 2-Zurich Insurance sees more work ahead despite Q3 beat
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 2-Zurich Insurance sees more work ahead despite Q3 beat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Q3 net profit more than quadruples to $912 mln

* General insurance combined ratio misses expectations

* Shares rise more than 2 percent (Adds CFO comments, market reaction)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance posted strong third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cuts and investment returns helped eclipse disappointing performance at its core business.

The Swiss insurer's net profit rose well ahead of market expectations to $912 million. But underwriting performance in its general insurance division missed both group and market expectations.

Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said more work remained to achieve improvements targeted under new management.

"General insurance continues to show underlying improvement across much of the portfolio but has not yet achieved the expected levels of profitability," Quinn said.

Zurich was in the midst of a $1 billion cost-cutting drive when new Chief Executive Mario Greco arrived in March, and the former Generali head expressed confidence that he could improve shareholder returns and group profitability by untangling the organisation's famously complicated structure.

The group surprised the market in August by making a profit from its general insurance premiums during the first full quarter under Greco, weathering a period of natural disasters better than expected.

It has struggled with underperformance in the division, its largest source of earnings with services such as property and casualty insurance.

A third-quarter miss related to business written before new underwriting policies were set, Quinn told Reuters. The problem was being addressed as these policies, whose average length was 12 months, expired and the company made new offers to clients.

Zurich slightly lowered full-year guidance for general insurance profitability, forecasting a combined ratio above 98 percent versus the targeted 97-98 percent. A level below 100 means it takes in more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

"The core general insurance business at Zurich has delivered operating profit ahead of expectations despite the fact that the underwriting result was significantly weaker than we had forecast," RBC analyst Paul De'ath wrote in a note. "The offset has been in the investment return, where higher than expected realised gains have driven the overall beat."

Greco will announce more details of his strategy revamp on Nov. 17. He has already combined its life and general businesses as well as its corporate and commercial businesses, and introduced a new regional structure.

Investors will be keen to hear whether Greco will extend the cost-cutting drive -- which Quinn said Zurich was still focusing on achieving -- and if he will adjust an attractive dividend policy, which some have speculated could be lowered.

"The strong capitalisation should give investors confidence in the dividend policy of the firm," Quinn said on Thursday. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.