FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich Insurance CFO says first-quarter RoE below target range
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich Insurance CFO says first-quarter RoE below target range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance’s first-quarter return on equity (RoE) fell below the insurer’s target range, Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said on Thursday.

“It’s a slightly overstated performance because of the relatively positive impact we had from catastrophe losses, we have much less than expected and have a on-off gain of around $15 million,” Quinn said in a media call.

“If you adjust for those, we are slightly below our target RoE range.”

Zurich Insurance reported a 6 percent decline in first-quarter business operating profit, hampered by a strong dollar and rock-bottom interest rates that flattened investment returns.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.